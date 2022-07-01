Community & Events

4th of July Parade to air live on ABC7

We are counting down to one of the nation's largest Independence Day celebrations, the 4th of July Parade in Huntington Beach now in its 118th year!

With marching bands, colorful floats and military tributes, there will be lots of star-spangled patriotism on parade

Our live parade coverage, hosted by David Ono and Coleen Sullivan, starts at 10 a.m. Monday. Catch it all on ABC7 and on the ABC7 Los Angeles streaming app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
