Traveling for Fourth of July? What you need to know before going to LAX

Passenger traffic at LAX is now returning to pre-pandemic levels, so you'll want to take some extra time for traffic backups, to find a parking spot and get through airport security.
Carve out even more time if you need to get a COVID-19 test or get vaccinated.
Officials are also reminding travelers to not forget your face mask, which is required at U.S. airports and on planes.
AAA says 3.3 million people will travel for the 4th of July holiday -- a 46% jump since this time last year.
Meantime, LAX topped 4 million passengers for the month of May. That's the most since February 2020, right at the beginning of the pandemic. It's also a more than 600% increase from May of last year.
Some airlines have had to cancel hundreds of flights amid the surge in demand for air travel and labor shortages. Unprecedented bad weather and vendors' challenges trying to return to full employment are other factors.