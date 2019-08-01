5 arrested, police officer transported after fight breaks out in Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Five people were arrested and at least one police officer was transported to a hospital after a fight broke out near the U.S. Open of Surfing venue in Huntington Beach Wednesday evening, police said.Officers spotted a woman they thought was drinking on the beach near Tower 7 at about 8:40 p.m., and a fight ensued when the group the woman was with turned on the officers after being confronted, according to Huntington Beach police.One officer was transported to a hospital with injuries described as serious, but is expected to be OK.A number of other officers sustained minor injuries, police say.Police say the group involved in the incident and the altercation has no connection to the U.S. Open of Surfing, which is set to resume tomorrow.