5 cats killed, at least 2 apartment units damaged in Garden Grove fire

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) --
An apartment complex erupted in flames early Thursday morning in Garden Grove, leaving at least two units damaged and five cats dead.

Authorities said the blaze was reported shortly before 3 a.m. in the 13300 block of El Prado Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found a man hanging and then falling from a second story window.

Shortly after the man fell, a woman appeared in the window and hung from it. Firefighters tried to get to her in time, but she also fell. Fire officials said both the woman and man appeared to be OK and did not need to be transported to a hospital for further evaluation.

Fire officials said the fire appeared to start on the first floor and had quickly spread to the second one. About 55 firefighters were able to knock down the blaze in about half an hour.

When crews entered the building, no one was found inside but they did discover five cats had died in the fire. Luckily, three other cats were alive and rescued from the unit.

Capt. Thanh Nguyen said at least two units were damaged in the blaze, but that a further assessment would be done and he expected the number to go up. He said it was unclear how many people were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the blaze remained under investigation.
