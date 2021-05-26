5 Freeway partially closed in Anaheim due to police activity, snarling morning commute

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10697559" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A police chase ended in a dramatic standoff on the 5 Freeway in San Clemente, resulting in a partial shutdown of the busy interstate.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- All lanes were temporarily closed for hours on the 5 Freeway in Anaheim on Wednesday morning due to police activity, snarling traffic as the morning commute got underway.The shutdown began near Ball Road at about 3 a.m., according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.Traffic was backed up for miles in both directions as authorities diverted northbound traffic at Harbor Boulevard and southbound traffic at Lincoln Avenue.Most of the northbound lanes were reopened shortly after 6:30 a.m., though two lanes remained closed at Lincoln Avenue, as did the ramps in that area, while the southbound side of the interstate remained at a standstill.By around noon, the HOV lane was open on the southbound side to help ease some of the freeway gridlock.By around 2 p.m., all lanes were reopened after police peacefully resolved the situation.The 57 Freeway was recommended as an alternative route.Meanwhile, some 30 miles south of the Anaheim scene, the southbound 5 Freeway was also closed in San Clemente after a domestic violence incident led to a police chase and a dramatic standoff.