Police chase ends in dramatic standoff on 5 Freeway in San Clemente; all SB lanes closed

Police chase ends in standoff on SB 5 Freeway in San Clemente

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A police chase came to a dramatic end Wednesday morning on the 5 Freeway in the San Clemente area, resulting in a standoff and the partial closure of the busy interstate.

All southbound lanes remained closed near Cristianitos Road as of 7 a.m. Video from AIR7 HD showed a ring of about three dozen law enforcement vehicles, including two armored vehicles, surrounding the suspect's car.

The police pursuit was initially prompted by a domestic violence incident, a spokesperson for the San Diego Police Department said.

Meanwhile, some 30 miles north of the scene, the southbound side of the 5 Freeway was also closed in Anaheim due to unrelated police activity.

5 Freeway partially closed in Anaheim due to police activity, snarling morning commute
All lanes were closed on the 5 Freeway in Anaheim due to police activity, snarling traffic as the morning commute got underway.



DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

