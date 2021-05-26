Police chase ends in dramatic standoff on 5 Freeway in San Clemente; all SB lanes closed

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10697460" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> All lanes were closed on the 5 Freeway in Anaheim due to police activity, snarling traffic as the morning commute got underway.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A police chase came to a dramatic end Wednesday morning on the 5 Freeway in the San Clemente area, resulting in a standoff and the partial closure of the busy interstate.All southbound lanes remained closed near Cristianitos Road as of 7 a.m. Video from AIR7 HD showed a ring of about three dozen law enforcement vehicles, including two armored vehicles, surrounding the suspect's car.The police pursuit was initially prompted by a domestic violence incident, a spokesperson for the San Diego Police Department said.Meanwhile, some 30 miles north of the scene, the southbound side of the 5 Freeway was also closed in Anaheim due to unrelated police activity.