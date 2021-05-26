Police chase ends in dramatic standoff on 5 Freeway in San Clemente; all SB lanes closed

All southbound lanes remained closed near Cristianitos Road as of 7 a.m. Video from AIR7 HD showed a ring of about three dozen law enforcement vehicles, including two armored vehicles, surrounding the suspect's car.
The police pursuit was initially prompted by a domestic violence incident, a spokesperson for the San Diego Police Department said.
Meanwhile, some 30 miles north of the scene, the southbound side of the 5 Freeway was also closed in Anaheim due to unrelated police activity.
5 Freeway partially closed in Anaheim due to police activity, snarling morning commute
