Chase suspect suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound after standoff on 5 Freeway in San Clemente

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A domestic violence suspect was hospitalized with a self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday morning after a chase and hourslong standoff on the 5 Freeway in San Clemente, authorities said.According to the San Diego Police Department, a female victim contacted authorities about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday and said her boyfriend had tried to strangle her. When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect had already fled.About two hours later, authorities found the suspect driving on the 15 Freeway, near the 8 Freeway interchange in San Diego County. When the driver refused to pull over, a pursuit ensued, making its way to the northbound 5 Freeway, a Police Department spokesman said.At one point a spike strip was deployed and the suspect's vehicle came to a stop near Cristianitos Road. A barricade situation followed, prompting a shutdown of the southbound 5 Freeway.Video from AIR7 HD showed a ring of about three dozen law enforcement vehicles, including two armored vehicles, surrounding the suspect's car.The suspect later shot himself in the head and was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, police said. His identity was not immediately released.All lanes were reopened on the freeway about 8:30 a.m.Meanwhile, some 30 miles north of the scene, the southbound side of the 5 Freeway was also closed in Anaheim due to unrelated police activity.