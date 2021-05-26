5 Freeway partially closed in Anaheim due to police activity, snarling morning commute

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- All lanes were temporarily closed for hours on the 5 Freeway in Anaheim on Wednesday morning due to police activity, snarling traffic as the morning commute got underway.The shutdown began about 3 a.m. near Ball Road, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.Traffic was backed up for miles in both directions as authorities diverted northbound traffic at Harbor Boulevard and southbound traffic and Lincoln Avenue.All northbound lanes were reopened shortly after 6:30 a.m., while the southbound side of the interstate remained at a standstill. The 57 Freeway was recommended as an alternative route.