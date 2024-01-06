WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Minivan's windows shot out with BB pellets on 10 Freeway in Rosemead

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Saturday, January 6, 2024 1:11AM
Minivan's windows shot out with BB pellets on 10 Freeway in Rosemead
The CHP is looking for someone who broke the windows of a minivan with BB pellets on the 10 Freeway in Rosemead.
KABC

ROSEMEAD, Calif. (KABC) -- The CHP is looking for the person who fired BB pellets at a minivan on the 10 Freeway in Rosemead, shattering the vehicle's window.

It happened early Friday, just after midnight. Officers got a call about a shooting on the westbound 10 near Santa Anita Avenue.

The victim drove to the nearby Los Angeles County Sheriff's Temple City station. Investigators saw a Honda Odyssey there that had been damaged, with a hole in the passenger's side window and shattered glass. They determined that someone had shot BB pellets at the vehicle.

No injuries were reported. The CHP is looking for a vehicle for now only described as a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP at (323)980-4600 or after hours at (323)259-3200.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW