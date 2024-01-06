Minivan's windows shot out with BB pellets on 10 Freeway in Rosemead

ROSEMEAD, Calif. (KABC) -- The CHP is looking for the person who fired BB pellets at a minivan on the 10 Freeway in Rosemead, shattering the vehicle's window.

It happened early Friday, just after midnight. Officers got a call about a shooting on the westbound 10 near Santa Anita Avenue.

The victim drove to the nearby Los Angeles County Sheriff's Temple City station. Investigators saw a Honda Odyssey there that had been damaged, with a hole in the passenger's side window and shattered glass. They determined that someone had shot BB pellets at the vehicle.

No injuries were reported. The CHP is looking for a vehicle for now only described as a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP at (323)980-4600 or after hours at (323)259-3200.