Search underway for missing 13-year-old deaf boy last seen in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in finding a 13-year-old deaf boy who went missing in Palmdale.

The department circulated a photo of Joshua Genaro Rivera Saturday morning. The boy was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 6800 block of Atmore Street.

Rivera was described as being 5-feet-6-inch tall with black hair and brown eyes weighing 122 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, and black Puma shoes.

Anyone who has seen Rivera or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the watch commander at the Palmdale sheriff's station at 661-272-2460.Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent tolacrimestoppers.org.

City News Service contributed to this report.