5 injured in violent two-car crash in Koreatown

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several people were injured, including four critically, in a crash that left one vehicle wrapped around a traffic pole at an intersection in Koreatown.

Firefighters and police responded to the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and S. Western Avenue around 5:07 a.m. Friday.

Officials said five people suffered injures, and first responders were working to extricate one person who was trapped inside a vehicle.

Both cars involved sustained significant damage, including one in which the hood appeared to be completely smashed in.

The intersection was expected to remain closed for an unknown duration.

Details of what led up to the accident or whether alcohol, drugs or speed were factors were not immediately available.

No additional details were released.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
