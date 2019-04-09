14 Freeway accident: 5 injured, including mother and child, in crash involving overturned tanker-truck carrying 2,600 gallons of propane

ACTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Five people were injured, including a mother and child, in a crash involving an overturned propane truck that shut down all southbound lanes of the 14 Freeway in Acton Tuesday morning.

The wreck occurred near the Crown Valley Road exit around 9:15 a.m. In addition to the overturned propane tanker truck, a camper and a sedan were also involved in the crash.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the tanker had a slow leak. Some nearby businesses were evacuated, and a 500-foot perimeter was set up for safety, authorities said.

One southbound lane was reopened around 10:30 a.m., but the other lanes were expected to be shut down for several more hours, according to the California Highway Patrol.


Fire officials said there were five patients total - four adults and one child. A mother and her child were airlifted to an area trauma center. Of the five patients, four were said to be in critical condition.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countycar crashchpfreewayroad closuretraffic delay
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts helping sister flee laundromat when SoCal earthquake hit
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News