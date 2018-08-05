5 killed when small plane crashes in Santa Ana parking lot near South Coast Plaza

A firefighter is seen near the wreckage of an airplane after it crashed in Santa Ana on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. (@xomissella/Twitter)

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Five people were killed when a small airplane crashed Sunday afternoon in a Santa Ana parking lot near South Coast Plaza.

The incident occurred at 12:28 p.m. in the 3800 block of Bristol Street, a spokesperson for the Santa Ana Police Department said, adding that no one on the ground was injured.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Cessna 414 aircraft declared an emergency before slamming into the parking lot.

The plane struck at least one unoccupied vehicle, whose owner was elsewhere shopping at the time.

The crash site is just north of the popular South Coast Plaza shopping mall and a few blocks northwest of John Wayne Airport, which was its destination.

The cause of the incident will be investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board. Officials are expected to discuss the crash at a 2 p.m. news conference.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
