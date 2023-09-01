50 Cent throws mic into crowd at LA concert twice, hits woman in head

50 Cent threw his microphone into the crowd twice during a concert in L.A. during The Final Lap Tour at Crypto.com Arena, hitting a woman in the head.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Rapper 50 Cent threw his microphone into the crowd twice during a recent concert in L.A., and it was captured on video.

The video shows the rapper throwing his mic not once - but twice - during Wednesday's concert of the rapper's The Final Lap Tour at Crypto.com Arena.

During one of these incidents, he allegedly hit a woman in the head. She has now filed a police report.

The rapper was reportedly upset because the microphones were not working.

Law enforcement says they believe 50 Cent threw the mic toward his production crew, and it accidentally hit the victim.

The rapper's attorney says "he would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone."

