500-acre Calimesa fire rips through mobile home park, sparked after trash truck dumped burning load, officials say

By and ABC7.com staff
CALIMESA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 500-acre brush fire erupted in Calimesa on Thursday afternoon, destroying at least 15 homes at a hilltop mobile home park, and was sparked when a trash truck dumped a burning load in the area, fire officials confirmed.

The flames from the burning pile of trash quickly spread and ignited nearby vegetation in flames, according to Cal Fire Riverside Capt. Fernando Herrera.

Fire officials provide details on cause of massive brush fire
EMBED More News Videos

A 500-acre brush fire that erupted in Calimesa on Thursday afternoon was sparked when a trash truck dumped a burning load in the area, fire officials confirmed.



It was not immediately clear if anyone was seriously injured in the so-called Sandalwood Fire, which began shortly before 2 p.m. on Sandalwood Drive near the 10 Freeway, Cal Fire Riverside said. Hours later, the blaze was still 0 percent contained.

Students were evacuated from nearby Mesa Middle School and transported to Calimesa Elementary School in Yucaipa, where they were being reunited with their parents, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Fast-moving Sandalwood Fire threatens homes, livestock in its path
EMBED More News Videos

Homes and livestock near Calimesa were threatened by the fast-moving Sandalwood Fire.


Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for south of Seventh Street and east of County Line Road, officials said.

A animal evacuation center was set up for families with large and small animals. Animals may be taken to the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus, located at 581 S. Grand Ave.

Multiple agencies assigned a combined 120 firefighters to the incident, supported by two air tankers and a helicopter that were dropping Phos-Chek and water at the scene.

The flames were threatening the power grid and a railway in the area, Cal Fire said. A care and reception center was established at the Norton Younglove Multipurpose Senior Center, located at 908 Park Avenue in Calimesa.

The cause of the fire was unknown, but a red flag warning had been in place in Riverside County and throughout the Southland since early Thursday morning.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
calimesariverside countybrush firefire
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
13,000 Edison customers without power amid planned outages
350-acre brush fire near Moreno Valley prompts evacuations
SoCal Edison planned power outages prompt school closures
Fontana firefighters respond to 2nd alarm structure fire
How to prepare for a power outage
Santa Ana winds intensify, red flag warning in effect Thursday, Friday
Chinese boy, 4, rescued after hanging by neck from 4th floor window
Show More
Man stabbed in Montebello in seemingly random attack, suspect outstanding
Shooting near Fremont High School has large police response in SLA
CA kids could soon get medical marijuana at school
Firefighters preparing for extreme fire danger in SoCal
Dodgers lose NLCS bid 7-3 against Nationals in extra-inning game
More TOP STORIES News