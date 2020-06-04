5.1-magnitude earthquake hits near Ridgecrest: USGS

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit near Ridgecrest on Wednesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The temblor was centered approximately 10 miles south of Searles Valley around 6:32 p.m.

No damage due to the earthquake was reported.
