SB 57 Freeway shut down in Brea after big rig crashes, overturns onto opposite lanes

BREA, Calif. (KABC) -- A big rig crashed and overturned onto the opposite side of the 57 Freeway, reportedly colliding into several cars in the Brea area Monday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol's traffic log, the incident happened around 8 a.m. at Imperial Highway.

The big rig was going northbound when it crashed into the freeway's center divider, overturned and caught fire on southbound lanes.

Up to five vehicles were hit in the process, according to the CHP traffic log.

AIR7 HD was over the scene where the southbound side of the freeway was completely shut down. At least two northbound lanes were also closed. An estimated reopening time was not available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.