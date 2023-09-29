Bassinets recalled due to potentially deadly risk to babies

Federal safety regulators warn consumers to stop using a brand of bassinets due to potentially deadly ramifications for infants.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), those who have the 5in1 Rocker bassinet are asked to stop using it immediately.

The recall is due to the rocker potentially posing a risk of suffocation, strangulation or falls.

The bassinets were sold online by Walmart and other retailers.

The CPSC says the importer of the product is not cooperating on the recall, so consumers are advised to disassemble the bassinets and throw them out.