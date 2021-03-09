6 critically injured when police chase ends with multivehicle crash in Glendora

GLENDORA, Calif. (KABC) -- Six people were left in critical condition Monday afternoon after a police pursuit ended in a crash involving multiple vehicles in Glendora.The pursuit started in Azusa as officers chased a 1997 Acura Integra that was reported stolen.The suspect fled to Glendora until crashing into multiple vehicles at the intersection of Barranca Avenue and Arrow Highway in Glendora around 5:47 p.m.It appeared at least five vehicles were involved in the collision. Six people were left in critical condition and at least two were transported to a local trauma center according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.