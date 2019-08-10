6 juveniles arrested after car collides with Gardena police vehicle during chase

By ABC7.com staff
GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Six juveniles in a car were arrested after the vehicle collided with a police cruiser during a brief chase, authorities said.

The incident began shortly before 1 a.m. in the area of Rosecrans and Western avenues when police tried to conduct a traffic stop on an Audi whose lights were not turned on, according to a spokesperson for the Gardena Police Department.

The driver did not pull over and a pursuit ensued, the spokesperson said. The car struck a patrol vehicle soon afterward. No one was injured, police said.

News video from the scene shows at least nine officers pointing handguns at the suspect's car before the suspects were taken into custody.
