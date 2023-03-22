One person was killed and another hospitalized after a wrong way crash on the 60 Freeway in the city of Industry, authorities said.

1 killed, 1 hospitalized in wrong-way crash on 60 Freeway in Industry; several WB lanes closed

INDUSTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed and another hospitalized after a wrong way crash Wednesday morning on the 60 Freeway in the city of Industry, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 5 a.m. near South Seventh Avenue and forced the closure of several westbound lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The agency said it could not confirm initial reports that a second vehicle was also traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes at the time of the collision.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. The deceased was not immediately identified.

A second person was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

It was unclear if either the deceased or the injured patient were in the wrong-way vehicle.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.