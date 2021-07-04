1 killed, 2 others injured after car-to-car shooting causes crash on 60 Freeway in Hacienda Heights

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- One person is dead and two others are injured after a car-to-car shooting on the 60 Freeway in Hacienda Heights.The shooting was reported just before 12:30 Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol. It's not clear what led up to the shooting, but the car that was shot at subsequently crashed on the eastbound side of the freeway near 7th Street.Three people were taken to the hospital, where one of them later died, though it's unknown if that person died from gunshot wounds or from the crash. Their identities have not been released.A description of the suspect vehicle was not immediately available.The eastbound 60 Freeway was shut down for several hours but the lanes have since reopened.