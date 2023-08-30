WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Big-rig fuel spill shuts down westbound 60 freeway in East Los Angeles

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Wednesday, August 30, 2023 11:35PM
Big-rig fuel spill shuts down WB 60 freeway in East LA
EMBED <>More Videos

The westbound 60 Freeway is blocked off in the East Los Angeles area after a big rig spilled fuel on the roadway Wednesday afternoon.

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The westbound 60 Freeway is blocked off in the East Los Angeles area after a big rig spilled fuel on the roadway Wednesday afternoon.

The diesel spill was reported around 2:15 p.m. on the freeway to the east of the 710 Freeway interchange.

All lanes were blocked on the westbound side and the CHP issued a Sigalert. Traffic was being diverted from the freeway amid a long backup. Absorbent material was spread on the roadway surface to help clean up the spill.

Traffic on the eastbound side was congested as well, as cars slowed down to look at the incident.

It was not immediately clear how long the traffic closure would last.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW