60 people treated after Delta plane dumps fuel near schools while approaching LAX

CUDAHY, Calf. (KABC) -- Fire crews treated 60 people including elementary school students after a plane dumped jet fuel near Cudahy and South Los Angeles schools, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.Numerous children reported skin irritation and a noxious smell at the schools Tuesday shortly after noon.Over 70 firefighters and paramedics from the L.A. County Fire Department and the Los Angeles Fire responded to the hazmat incident at 93rd Street, Tweedy, Graham, and Park Avenue elementary schools and Jordan High School.No one was transported to a hospital and no evacuation orders were issued for the surrounding areas.A Delta Airlines flight dumped the fuel on its return to Los Angeles International Airport shortly after takeoff.Delta Airlines issued the following statement:School officials said students and staff were on the playground when they may have been sprayed or inhaled fumes. Paramedics were immediately called and staff members were visiting every classroom to check on students and staff, according the to the Los Angeles Unified School District.There are special fuel-dumping procedures for planes that fly in or out of U.S. airports, according to a statement issued by the Federal Aviation Administration."These procedures call for fuel to be dumped over designated unpopulated areas, typically at higher altitudes so the fuel atomizes and disperses before it reaches the ground," the FAA stated. They were investigating the incident.