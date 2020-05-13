Traffic

Motorcyclist killed in multi-vehicle crash on 605 Freeway in Norwalk; several northbound lanes shuts down

A motorcycle rider was killed Wednesday morning in a crash involving two other vehicles on the northbound 605 Freeway in Norwalk, authorities said.
The crash was reported just north of Alondra Boulevard just after 5 a.m.

The accident prompted the closure of the carpool and Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 4 northbound lanes until further notice. The No. 5 lane of the freeway remained open, the CHP said.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
