69-year-old man found stabbed to death in Diamond Bar home

EMBED </>More Videos

A manhunt is underway for a killer who stabbed a 69-year-old man to death inside his Diamond Bar home.

By ABC7.com staff
DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (KABC) --
A manhunt is underway for a killer who stabbed a 69-year-old man found dead inside a Diamond Bar home.

The stabbing was believed to have happened at about 3 p.m. Monday in the 21200 block of Trigger Lane, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials.

Homicide detectives responded to the location when a resident came home and discovered the victim, whose name was not released to the public.

Deputies found the victim with multiple stab wounds to his upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No weapon was discovered at the home.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingman killedhomicide investigationDiamond BarLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
PG&E officially files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Carjacking suspect taken into custody after barricade in East LA
OC school changes name but keeps part that came under fire
FaceTime bug lets people listen in on user without them picking up
Fiery crash after police chase blocks NB 101 in Hollywood
Rams experience Super Bowl week with Opening Night event
CA wildfires cause $11.4B in uninsured losses, official says
Proposed ballot measure would let CA parolees vote
Show More
Super Bowl 53 predictions: Opinions from around the country
Cannabis summit focuses on health, safety in LA
Alleged driver arrested in Redondo Beach fatal hit-run
12 taken into custody after panga boat washes ashore in OC
5 Houston officers injured and 2 suspects killed during shootout
More News