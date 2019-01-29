69-year-old man found stabbed to death in Diamond Bar home

A manhunt is underway for a killer who stabbed a 69-year-old man found dead inside a Diamond Bar home.The stabbing was believed to have happened at about 3 p.m. Monday in the 21200 block of Trigger Lane, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials.Homicide detectives responded to the location when a resident came home and discovered the victim, whose name was not released to the public.Deputies found the victim with multiple stab wounds to his upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.No weapon was discovered at the home.An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).