7-Eleven shootings: Suspect arrested in connection with string of deadly robberies at SoCal stores

LA HABRA, Calif. (CNS) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with Monday's string of robberies and shootings -- including two killings -- at several 7-Eleven stores in Southern California, including locations in Riverside and Orange counties, authorities said Friday.The arrest was announced by the Orange County district attorney's office.No details were immediately released, but Orange County DA Todd Spitzer and local law enforcement officials are expected to discuss the case at a news conference scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday.