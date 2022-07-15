7-Eleven shootings: Suspect arrested in connection with string of deadly robberies at SoCal stores

The arrest was announced by the Orange County district attorney's office.
No details were immediately released, but Orange County DA Todd Spitzer and local law enforcement officials are expected to discuss the case at a news conference scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
