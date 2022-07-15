7-Eleven shootings: Suspect arrested in connection with string of deadly robberies at SoCal stores

Man recovering after being shot in face during SoCal 7-Eleven robbery

LA HABRA, Calif. (CNS) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with Monday's string of robberies and shootings -- including two killings -- at several 7-Eleven stores in Southern California, including locations in Riverside and Orange counties, authorities said Friday.

The arrest was announced by the Orange County district attorney's office.

No details were immediately released, but Orange County DA Todd Spitzer and local law enforcement officials are expected to discuss the case at a news conference scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

WATCH | Wife of man shot in 7-Eleven robbery recalls phone call with husband: 'I knew something was wrong'
The wife of the La Habra customer who was shot in the face during a string of 7-Eleven robberies detailed the phone call she received from her husband right after he was wounded.



MORE: Suspect sought after 2 killed in string of robberies at SoCal 7-Eleven stores; at least 6 connected

An urgent search continued Tuesday for a suspect after two people were killed and three others wounded in a series of robberies at six 7-Eleven stores across Southern California.



Dad mourns son killed in SoCal 7-Eleven shootings: 'The minute he is doing well somebody shoots him'
Matthew Hirsch was just turning his life around after decades of battling drug addiction, but his life ended when a masked shooter gunned down the 40-year-old clerk inside a 7-Eleven store in Brea.



'He's a fighter': Riverside man shot during 7-Eleven robbery still has bullet fragments in head
While bullet fragments remain lodged in his head, Jason Harrel is awake. His daughter said he woke up Tuesday, but is unable to speak yet. She also said he's partially paralyzed.



