Wife of man shot in 7-Eleven robbery recalls phone call with husband: 'I knew something was wrong'

"I knew right away something was wrong," Georgan Browning told Eyewitness News.
"And he said 'Honey, I've been shot,'" Browning said. "And he said, 'I'm OK, honey, but if I die, I know where I'm going. I'm OK.' I think I went into shock."
Browning said her husband Russell is still recovering after being shot.
"He's doing OK," Browning said. "The difference between Monday and [Tuesday] was amazing."
Russell has shattered bones in his face, his teeth were knocked out and he required plastic surgery.
Browning said his jaw is wired shut, but his spirits remain high, and he will be released from the hospital Wednesday.
