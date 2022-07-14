Wife of man shot in 7-Eleven robbery recalls phone call with husband: 'I knew something was wrong'

Man recovering after being shot in face during SoCal 7-Eleven robbery

LA HABRA, Calif. (KABC) -- The wife of the La Habra customer who was shot in the face during a string of 7-Eleven robberies early Monday detailed the phone call she received from her husband right after he was wounded.

"I knew right away something was wrong," Georgan Browning told Eyewitness News.

"And he said 'Honey, I've been shot,'" Browning said. "And he said, 'I'm OK, honey, but if I die, I know where I'm going. I'm OK.' I think I went into shock."

Browning said her husband Russell is still recovering after being shot.

MORE: Suspect sought after 2 killed in string of robberies at SoCal 7-Eleven stores; at least 6 connected
An urgent search continued Tuesday for a suspect after two people were killed and three others wounded in a series of robberies at six 7-Eleven stores across Southern California.



"He's doing OK," Browning said. "The difference between Monday and [Tuesday] was amazing."

Russell has shattered bones in his face, his teeth were knocked out and he required plastic surgery.

Browning said his jaw is wired shut, but his spirits remain high, and he will be released from the hospital Wednesday.

Dad mourns son killed in SoCal 7-Eleven shootings: 'The minute he is doing well somebody shoots him'
Matthew Hirsch was just turning his life around after decades of battling drug addiction, but his life ended when a masked shooter gunned down the 40-year-old clerk inside a 7-Eleven store in Brea.



'He's a fighter': Riverside man shot during 7-Eleven robbery still has bullet fragments in head
While bullet fragments remain lodged in his head, Jason Harrel is awake. His daughter said he woke up Tuesday, but is unable to speak yet. She also said he's partially paralyzed.



