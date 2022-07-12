Suspect sought after 2 killed in string of robberies at SoCal 7-Eleven stores; at least 4 connected

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=12045132" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Five people were shot during the course of six robberies at 7-Eleven stores across Southern California early Monday.

LA HABRA, Calif. (KABC) -- An urgent search continued Tuesday for a suspect after two people were killed and three others wounded in a series of robberies at six 7-Eleven stores across Southern California. Authorities believe the same suspect is connected to at least four of the incidents.The string of violence occurred over the course of five hours Monday, spanning multiple counties at stores in Brea, La Habra, Riverside, Upland, Santa Ana and Ontario. It wasn't immediately clear to investigators what prompted the violence."I think the only person to answer that would be the suspect," said Officer Ryan Railsback, a spokesperson for the Riverside Police Department.Police in Brea responded to a 7-Eleven store at Lambert Road and North Brea Boulevard just after 4 a.m. Monday and found the store clerk shot to death in what investigators believe was a robbery.According to Brea police, that shooting is believed to be related to another shooting that left at least two people injured at a 7-Eleven store in the 300 block of East Whittier Boulevard in La Habra.A spokesperson for the Brea Police Department said those two shootings happened about 20 minutes apart.Both of the victims in the La Habra shooting were expected to survive, officials said. Police said the victims were a clerk and a customer.Santa Ana police said 24-year-old Matthew Rule of Santa Ana was fatally shot at 3:25 a.m. Monday outside the 7-Eleven store in the 300 block of East 17th Street.Police found Rule in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the upper body, Santa Ana Police Department Sgt. Maria Lopez said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.The suspect apparently never entered the store in Santa Ana and it appears he robbed Rule, Lopez said. It wasn't clear if Rule was a customer of the store or why he was there, Lopez said.Police released surveillance images of the suspect they say is connected to the incidents in those cities. Authorities released the images in the hopes of someone recognizing the suspect, who can be seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white lettering.Meanwhile, police in Upland reported an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven store located at 2100 Block Arrow Route.Police said the suspect - believed to be the same man connected in the previous incidents - robbed the store at around 12:37 a.m.He allegedly stole an assortment of items, including drinks, bottled wine and between $400 and $500 in cash.In Riverside, a customer was shot around 1:50 a.m. in what police described as an apparent robbery at a 7-Eleven store in the 5200 block of La Sierra Avenue. Police said the victim in that shooting was in grave condition.There was no immediate word on whether the Riverside shooting was also connected to the others.7-Eleven said in a statement it was gathering information and working with police. "Our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones. We are gathering information on this terrible tragedy and working with local law enforcement. Right now, our focus is on Franchisee, associate and customer safety. With that in mind, we encouraged stores in the Los Angeles area to close overnight," the statement said.A robbery was reported at a 7-Eleven in the 600 block of North Vine Avenue in Ontario. There were no injuries. Police are still looking to see if it was connected to the other robberies.Police in Upland reported an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven store located in the 2100 Block of Arrow Route.Riverside police reported a robbery and shooting at a 7-Eleven located at 5100 Block of La Sierra Ave. One customer was shot and remains in grave condition. Police say there was no indication the customer or store clerk did anything to provoke the gunman.Police say a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven store at 300 Block East 17th St. in Santa Ana. The victim was later identified as Matthew Rule, 24, of Santa Ana.Police say a clerk was shot and killed at a 7-Eleven store on Lambert Road and N. Brea Boulevard in Brea during a robbery. The victim was identified by his girlfriend as Matthew Hirsch, 40. His girlfriend Kristen Ewan described him as the "most caring and compassionate" person.A clerk and a customer were both shot and injured during a robbery at the 7-Eleven store located at 1381 E. Whittier Blvd. in La Habra, according to police.