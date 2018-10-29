Seven people were shot and wounded late Sunday evening at a nightclub in Riverside, authorities said.The shooting, which was reported shortly after midnight, occurred within and outside Sevilla Nightclub Riverside in the 3200 block of Mission Inn Avenue, a spokesperson for the Riverside Police Department said.Most of the gunshot victims transported themselves to a hospital, the spokesperson said, adding that none of their injuries were life-threatening.No suspect was in custody, and a description of the shooter or shooters was not available.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police Detective Trevor Childers at (951) 353-7130 or Detective Karla Corbett at (951) 353-7134.