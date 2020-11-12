Pacoima plane crash: Fire erupts after small aircraft slams into multiple vehicles, home

PACOIMA, Calif. (KABC) -- A small plane struck multiple vehicles and crashed into a home Thursday morning in Pacoima, igniting a fire in the structure, officials said.

At least one person was injured in the crash, which occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. in 10000 block of North Sutter Avenue, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished flames that engulfed several parked vehicles near Whiteman Airport.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
