2 being treated after helicopter carrying donated organ crashes on Keck Hospital of USC helipad

By ABC7.com staff
LINCOLN HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two patients were being treated after a helicopter crashed and was seen on its side on the helipad of the Keck Hospital of USC in the Lincoln Heights area Friday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the hospital on the 1500 block of San Pablo Street around 3 p.m. but there was no fire or known leak of fuel from the aircraft.

The agency added that the private air ambulance helicopter was transporting a donated organ to the hospital. No one on the ground was injured.

Details about what led up to the incident were not immediately available and the condition of the two patients was not known.

Norfolk Street was closed between Soto and San Pablo streets, and the public was being urged to avoid the area until further notice.

DEVELOPING: This story will be as more information becomes available.
