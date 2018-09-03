8 wounded, 2 critically, in shootout at San Bernardino apartment complex

Ten people were shot and wounded at an apartment complex in San Bernardino. (Loudlabs)

By and ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
Eight people, including a 17-year-old, were shot and wounded Sunday evening in an exchange of gunfire at an apartment complex in San Bernardino, authorities said.

The incident was reported about 10:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of Lynwood Drive, said Capt. Rich Lawhead, spokesman for the San Bernardino Police Department.

Officers from multiple agencies arrived to find "multiple victims down and a very chaotic scene," the captain said, adding that "the crowd was uncooperative."

The injured men, women and teenager were transported to three hospitals, according to Lawhead. Two were listed in "extremely critical" condition, he said.

Authorities had initially said 10 people were wounded. Police attributed the erroneous number to a hospital miscount.

Witnesses told investigators that the wounded were in the complex's common area, possibly playing dice, when the gunfire erupted.

Multiple handguns and rifles were fired in the shooting, police said. None of the weapons were recovered.

No arrests have been made. Descriptions of the shooters were not available.

In a tweet, Sen. Kamala Harris said she was "heartbroken" over the incident.

"Praying for the injured and the entire community," she added. "Thank you to the law enforcement officers and first responders in the scene."
