Crime & Safety

College admissions scandal: Government investigating 8 universities, including USC, UCLA, report says

EMBED <>More Videos

The government is investigating eight universities tied to the recent college admissions and bribery scandal, according to website Politico.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The government is investigating eight universities, including University of Southern California and University of California, Los Angeles, tied to the recent college admissions and bribery scandal, according to website Politico.

The report says the eight universities have received letters from the Department of Education informing them that the agency has launched a "preliminary investigation" into each school.

In question is whether the schools broke any laws or rules surrounding federal financial aid programs or "any other applicable laws."

If violations are found, the schools could be penalized. They could lose access to Pell grants, and federal student loans could be cut off.

As part of the investigation, universities were ordered to provide a list of all students whose admission was brought up in the Justice Department's investigation. That being said, there's no indication that any of these schools were involved in any of the wrongdoing.

Meantime, 12 defendants in the scheme faced a judge in Boston on Monday. They included three USC coaches and the women's athletic director. All pleaded not guilty.

College admissions scandal: First group of defendants enter not-guilty pleas
EMBED More News Videos

Not guilty pleas were entered Monday by the first group of defendants accused in the college admissions scandal rocking universities across the country.



More defendants will be in court later this week, and actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman will be in court next month.

As for the investigation into the universities, the Department of Education is asking for certain documents within 30 days.

The schools reportedly receiving the letters are Yale University, Wake Forest University, the University of San Diego, Stanford University, Georgetown University, the University of Texas at Austin, USC and UCLA.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetylos angeleslos angeles countycheatingscandalcollegeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Charges against Jussie Smollett dropped
15-year-old girl's body found in industrial area of Compton
Eyewitness This: Harris promises teachers raise, IE lake full thanks to rain, goodbye paper receipts?
10-year-old kills himself after relentless bullying, mom says
Man, 55, who died in Ed Buck's WeHo home OD'd on meth
SoCal boy with cancer needs mixed-race bone marrow match
Pasadena family demands answers after dog dies on flight
Show More
Pentagon to defend projects targeted by Trump border project
Sen. Kamala Harris releases details in teacher pay raise plan
NASA cancels first all-female spacewalk due to spacesuit shortage
College-admissions defendants plead not guilty
'American Idol' contestant gets onstage proposal
More TOP STORIES News