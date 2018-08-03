8-year-old dies after allegedly mistaking dad's crystal meth for breakfast cereal

EMBED </>More Videos

Prosecutors say Curtis Collman, Jr., was convulsing and having seizures for hours before he died.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. --
Prosecutors are hoping to put a man in prison for 50 years after his young son died from accidentally ingesting crystal meth.

Curtis Collman is charged with the death of his 8-year-old son, Curtis, Jr., in addition to charges for pointing a firearm, theft and failure to register as a sex offender, WAVE-TV reports.

On June 21, investigators said the second grader started eating what he thought was breakfast cereal on a plate after telling his father he was hungry.

Instead, police said the boy was eating crystal meth. By the time he was done, Curtis had consumed 180 times the lethal limit.

"(It's) just your worst nightmare as a parent," Jackson County chief deputy prosecutor Jeffrey Chalfant said.

Curtis Collman was taken into custody after his son died from accidentally ingesting crystal meth.


The boy's father is suspected of threatening a female friend at gunpoint when she tried to call 911 for help. Prosecutors said he even stopped his own parents from getting help for the boy, who was having seizures and convulsing.

"An 8-year-old child more than likely suffered for many hours," detective Tom Barker said. "It upsets you."

Investigators said the elder Collman's previous record included charges for trafficking and sexual misconduct with a minor. He was also arrested once for a high-speed chase.

Collman seeks to have his bond reduced so he can await trial at home. Prosecutors said they're fighting to keep him behind bars.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drugsu.s. & worldmethcerealarrestIndiana
Top Stories
CSUN athlete arrested on suspicion of multiple sexual assaults
Turpin children request their birth certificates, IDs in court hearing
SoCal animal shelters have too many cats and kittens available for adoption
Suspect charged with capital murder in fatal Gardena, Lynwood shootings
Armed Garden Grove homeowner helps catch burglary suspect
Santa Clara County office pool wins $543M Mega Millions prize
1 killed, 1 injured in Carson rollover crash
2 killed in crash involving 2 cars, bicycle in Malibu
Show More
Police seek sexual battery suspect in Riverside
CHP takes 'lip sync challenge' to next level
VIDEO: Man in medical distress dragged off Long Beach train
4 SoCal Subways robbed by same suspect still at large, police say
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More News