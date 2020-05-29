9 arrested at Black Lives Matter protest in Fontana as rocks and bottles thrown at cars, buildings

Rocks and bottles were thrown at a Black Lives Matter protest in Fontana.
FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A dangerous scene developed in Fontana on Thursday as about 100 Black Lives Matter protesters took to the streets.

Police say a number of protesters were throwing rocks and bottles at cars and buildings. Windows at Fontana City Hall were also broken.

The demonstrators blocked off streets near police headquarters, chanting slogans and then throwing bottles at police who moved in to de-escalate the protest.

Police say the protest started out peacefully, but as the crowd grew larger, traffic was blocked on Sierra Avenue, and protesters began to damage property.

Protests in Los Angeles continued on Thursday as anger continued to mount nationwide over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.



The gathering was deemed an unlawful assembly at about 9 p.m., and police say some continued to block traffic on Upland and Sierra avenues and throw rocks at officers.

After multiple orders to disperse were given over a loudspeaker, nine people were arrested, police say. It took more than an hour for Fontana police, with help from other agencies, to disperse the crowd. Tear gas was also used.

Los Angeles also saw protests for a second straight day as anger continued to mount nationwide over the death of George Floyd. Dozens marched in separate events in Los Angeles and Santa Monica.
