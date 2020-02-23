2020 presidential election

9-year-old boy asks Pete Buttigieg for advice on coming out as gay

DENVER -- A 9-year-old boy asked Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg for advice on coming out as gay during a campaign rally in Colorado Saturday.

Buttigieg read Zachary Ro's question out loud and then invited the 9-year-old to join him on stage as the crowd cheered and chanted "love is love."

"Would you help me telling the world that I'm gay too? I want to be brave like you," the question read.

Buttigieg, the first openly gay candidate to earn presidential primary delegates, commended Ro on his own bravery and told him he struggled with coming out.

"It took me a long time to tell even my best friend that I was gay, let alone to go out there and tell the world, and to see you willing to come to terms with who you are in a room full of a thousand people, thousands of people you've never met, that's really something," the South Bend mayor said.

Buttigieg then told Zachary he should always be true to himself and said his own bravery could inspire others.

"When you know who you are, you have a center of gravity that can hold you together when all kinds of chaos is happening around you," he said.

Zachary also gave Buttigieg a handmade bracelet.

After the event, Zachary told KDVR-TV he appreciated Mayor Pete's advice.

"I just feel inspired by Pete being openly gay and running for president at the same time and someday, I want to be like him," he said.

Zachary's dad also said he's very proud of his son.

EMBED More News Videos

Zachary Ro, 9, said he was inspired by Pete Buttigieg for being openly gay and running as president.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscoloradopete buttigieggaylgbtqvote 2020u.s. & world2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Biden publicly denies sex assault allegation
Sex assault allegation poses challenge for Biden's campaign
Trump to prep for transition in case he loses
LA County to send vote-by-mail ballots to all registered voters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News