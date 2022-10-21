Part of eastbound 91 Freeway in Corona to shut down this weekend for repaving project

The eastbound closure starts Friday at 10 p.m. and will last through Monday at 5 a.m.

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- For the third time this year, a portion of the 91 Freeway in Corona will be shut down this weekend and it won't be fun for those braving the roads in the area.

"This closure will be an even bigger deal and affect more drivers than the two weekend closures on the 91 in Corona that we've had within the last month and a half," Aaron Jake, deputy executive director of the Riverside County Transportation Commission, said.

The closure is all part of the "91 Refresh Project" to repave lanes on the freeway between Main Street to just west of Interstate 15. The closure is set to start Friday night at 10 p.m. and will last through Monday at 5 a.m.

All eastbound lanes will be closed from Lincoln Avenue to Main Street, along with the on-ramps at Auto Center Drive, Serfas Club Drive, Maple Street and Lincoln Avenue.

"If you are traveling east from Orange County or Los Angeles County, I strongly advice you to steer clear of the 91, by using northbound 57, which is the preferred detour route, or northbound 71," Hake added.

The RCTC Deputy Executive Director said they expect to complete the entire project by the end of this year. Until then, more closures are on the way.

"We will have at least two more weekend closures after this one, likely on westbound 91, with dates to be announced soon," Hake said.

Last time around, work was completed early by Sunday evening, but officials say there is no guarantee that'll happen this time around.

Anyone wanting updates on the closure and project can text "91 refresh" to 77222.