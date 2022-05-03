hit and run

Couple killed in hit-and-run crash on 91 Freeway near Compton; suspect remains on the run

The victim's loved ones hope the couple can be laid to rest together.
Couple killed in hit-and-run crash on 91 Freeway near Compton

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A heartbroken family is searching for answers and peace after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash alongside her boyfriend near Compton.

According to family members, 18-year-old Jadelynn Kwok from El Monte and her boyfriend, 24-year-old Michael Fiorillo, were killed over the weekend.

The crash happened at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 30.

California Highway Patrol said a driver was heading eastbound on the 91 Freeway, west of Acacia Avenue, when the suspect crashed into the car Jadelynn Kwok and Fiorillo were in.

Investigators said the driver was reportedly driving a Honda.

Since then, family and friends have left flowers and candles at the crash site every day.

"Her smile made everybody happy," said Mikaylee Kwok, Jadelynn Kwok's sister. "She was like a sense of home. She's so goofy. She made everybody laugh. Everybody who was around her was always happy. She lit up everybody's world."

Jadelynn Kwok's brother remembered his sister as caring.

"She always did everything for me," said Ethan Kwok, Jadelynn Kwok's brother. "When I was hungry, she always got me food. Even when she couldn't be home, she always got me food somehow, and I just love her. She was really kind."

Jadelynn Kwok's best friend, Lily Vasquez, organized a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral expenses.

She said whoever did this is still out there and should come forward.

"The Honda person just got out of his car, picked up what belonged to his car and took off," she said. "He didn't care to check in on the people. He took off. He took our sister, our best friend, our niece, our nephew."

Jadelynn Kwok's loved ones hope the couple can be laid to rest together.

Meanwhile, the driver involved remains on the run. A description of the suspect was not immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CHP at 424-551-4000.

