Eastbound 91 Freeway in Corona to remain shut down throughout the weekend

CORONA, Calif. (CNS) -- The eastbound 91 Freeway in downtown Corona will remain shut Saturday and through the weekend -- for the third time in five weeks -- to enable crews to continue re-surfacing work, and motorists were "strongly advised" to use alternate routes to avoid potential hours-long travel delays.

The full eastbound closure was slated to start at 10 p.m. Friday between Lincoln Avenue and Main Street, with all five lanes out of service until 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Riverside County Transportation Commission.

"Lengthy travel delays on eastbound 91 are expected between the 241 toll road (in Orange County) and Interstate 15 in Corona," according to an agency statement.

Officials said the third weekend closure is required for ongoing operations connected to the $12.6 million "91 Refresh Project," which entails resurfacing lanes, modifying retaining walls and repairing concrete barriers on both sides of the 91.

Previous closures occurred during the weekends of Sept. 16-19 and Sept. 30-Oct. 3.

Crews will be repaving lanes and making other changes, officials said.

Although a detour will be available via city streets through the roughly mile-long closure zone, wait times are expected to be protracted, and motorists will end up being turned around.

"Drivers from Orange and Los Angeles counties are strongly advised to steer clear of the 91 by using the northbound 57 freeway or state Route 71 to the eastbound Pomona (60) Freeway," RCTC said. "Travel east of the 71 is expected to be especially heavy and should be avoided by through-traffic."

The agency said eastbound motorists who enter the construction zone will be funneled onto Lincoln Avenue, but "those who travel to Lincoln will be required to exit, turn back onto westbound 91 and then use the northbound 71 to eastbound 60 to reach eastbound destinations."

"Significant delays are also expected on westbound 91 approaching Corona due to the turnaround at Lincoln," RCTC said.

Additionally, the eastbound on-ramps at Maple Street, Serfas Club Drive and Lincoln will be closed.

Local residents were advised to stay away from the Lincoln corridor altogether, though businesses will remain open.

The 60 freeway will be open to all eastbound travel, as well as Interstate 10.

The project is expected to wrap up by December. It was unclear whether additional shutdowns might be required between now and then.

The re-surfacing project may conclude before the scheduled time on Monday, depending on conditions.

Motorists can get up-to-date information on the closure at www.rctc.org/91refresh.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.