91 Freeway's eastbound lanes to close for resurfacing work in Corona this weekend

The eastbound 91 Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down this weekend for re-surfacing work starting Friday evening

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- The eastbound 91 Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down this weekend for re-surfacing work -- starting Friday evening -- and motorists were advised to plan for alternate routes in advance, or be prepared for long delays going through the construction zone.

The full eastbound closure is slated to start at 9 p.m. Friday between Main Street and the 91/Interstate 15 interchange, with all five lanes out of service until 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Riverside County Transportation Commission.

The agency said that the closure is required for ongoing operations connected to the $12.6 million "91 Refresh Project," which entails resurfacing lanes, modifying retaining walls and repairing concrete barriers on both sides of the 91.

The project is expected to wrap up by December.

This weekend's closure, which will not impact the westbound 91, was originally scheduled last month, but RCTC decided to postpone it at that time due to concerns about crews' preparedness under the proposed schedule.

Although detours will be available via city streets through the mile- long closure zone, wait times are expected to be extensive, and eastbound motorists were encouraged to take other routes to their destinations.

The Pomona (60) Freeway to the north of the 91 will be open to all eastbound travel, as well as Interstate 10.

Officials said that even though the closure will end at I-15 in Corona, no lanes or transition ramps on the interstate will be affected.

The Main Street on-ramp to the eastbound 91 will also be closed as part of the weekend work.

The re-surfacing may conclude before the scheduled time on Monday, depending on conditions.

Motorists can get up-to-date information on the closure at www.rctc.org/91refresh.