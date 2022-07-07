Fatal crash prompts full closure of eastbound 91 Fwy in Riverside, creating massive traffic backup

The crash happened around 5 a.m. at Magnolia Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Details about what led up to the crash were not immediately disclosed, but AIR7 HD was over the scene where a vehicle could be seen in an embankment just off freeway lanes.
The freeway closure created a massive traffic back-up for morning commuters as they were being diverted off the freeway at Pierce Street.
It's unknown when eastbound lanes would reopen.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.