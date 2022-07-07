Traffic

Fatal crash prompts full closure of eastbound 91 Fwy in Riverside, creating massive traffic backup

By ABC7.com staff
Eastbound 91 Freeway shut down in Riverside after fatal crash

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- The eastbound 91 Freeway was completely shut down in Riverside Thursday morning following a fatal crash involving a motorcycle.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. at Magnolia Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Details about what led up to the crash were not immediately disclosed, but AIR7 HD was over the scene where a vehicle could be seen in an embankment just off freeway lanes.

The freeway closure created a massive traffic back-up for morning commuters as they were being diverted off the freeway at Pierce Street.

It's unknown when eastbound lanes would reopen.



DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
