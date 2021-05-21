Only 1 freeway shooting reported in Corona after days with several incidents

The reported shooting happened around 5:50 a.m. on the transition from the southbound 15 Freeway to the westbound 91 Freeway. The woman in the car says she was on her way to work when she heard a loud bang and her rear passenger window was shattered.
April Breunig waited until she got to work in Orange County to report what happened.
"(I) didn't know what happened, checked myself first and then checked the car and saw the window," she said. "I was just glad my kids weren't in the car."
At least 80 similar incidents have been reported since late April, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A large majority of them have happened along the 91 Freeway, spanning from east of the 15 Freeway and all the way out toward the 605 Freeway. Although none of them have resulted in significant injuries, authorities have not been able to pin down a suspect description.
The CHP says they currently have a lot of resources in the area, so it's important to call them right away if something similar happens to you.
The agency added that many people have been waiting to report the incidents once they have already driven away from the scene, which makes it hard for them to get a solid lead on a suspect.