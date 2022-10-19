Safety dispatcher helps grandma deliver granddaughter at home

Alicia Adams was at home with her mom when she felt some discomfort. Little did they know they would soon meet their new baby.

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- On May 30 at around 4:45 a.m., 911 safety dispatcher Ann Marie Cafuentes had to rely completely on her training to help deliver a healthy baby girl. On Monday, Cafuentes met the family for the first time.

"Whenever we get these types of calls, or any call, we just switch into that gear," Cafuentes said.

Alicia Adams was at home with her mom when she felt some discomfort and she let her husband know by phone, as he was on deployment in Guam. Little did they know that they would soon meet their new baby, Dolores Dolly Sue Adams.

"I didn't know what to do and I just said call 911 and got a hold of Ms. Ann Marie here, and I think within three pushes she was out," said Alicia Adams.

"It went from, 'We need to go to the hospital and find out why I'm so uncomfortable' ... to, 'Oh the baby's here,'" said Alicia's husband Jake Adams.

Even though baby Dolores was four weeks early, the family agrees she came right on time.

"We never thought it would happen," said Magdalene Gonzales-Robinson, the baby's grandmother. "That wasn't how it was supposed to happen, but I guess that's how it was supposed to happen. That I would get to help deliver my granddaughter."

Cafuentes said she was able to remain so calm, by leaning into her training.

"I feel like I did not take that deep breath until after the call," Cafuentes said. "It was very overwhelming, but you kind of have to keep all that in, take the call, give it your best, and decompress afterwards."

