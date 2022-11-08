Aaron Carter's final album released the day after his death at 34

After posting a tribute on Instagram to his younger brother, Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter broke down in tears during the band's show at the O2 Arena in London, according to multiple videos shared on social media.

Aaron Carter's final album was released Sunday, two days after the pop music singer was found dead at his home in Lancaster.

The studio album, titled "Blacklisted," had originally been scheduled to be released by Rakkaus Records on Dec. 7, which would have been Carter's 35th birthday. It includes 10 songs and follows Carter's 2018 album "Love."

Meanwhile, tributes to Carter continued to pour in from fans and fellow artists.

"Tonight we've got heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday. And we just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize him," Backstreet Boy member Kevin Richardson said. "Nick's little brother, Aaron Carter passed away yesterday at (34) years old. He's a part of our family. We thank you guys for all the love and all your well wishes and all your support."

The group embraced the elder Carter in support.

Early on in his career, Carter performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother's boy band, and recorded several hits including "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)" and "I Want Candy."

He opened for the Backstreet Boys tour in 1997 - the same year his gold-selling debut self-titled album released. He reached triple-platinum status with his sophomore album, 2000s "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)," which produced hit singles including the title song and "I Want Candy." His videos received regular airplay on Disney and Nickelodeon.

The singer earned acting credits through his appearance on television shows including "Lizzie McGuire." He starred alongside his brother, Nick, and their siblings B.J., Leslie and Angel Carter on the E! unscripted series "House of Carters" in 2006.

The official cause of Carter's death is pending additional investigation, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

The Associated Press and CNN Wire contributed to this report.