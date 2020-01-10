Business

Uber makes big changes after new CA law requires drivers be classified as full-time employees

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Uber is making big changes after California passed a law that would require it to reclassify its drivers as full-time employees. Current drivers are listed as independent contractors.

The new state law, Assembly Bill 5, went into effect last week. The ride-hailing company is fighting the law in court.

Uber has made some changes hoping to keep the status quo.

The company has given drivers the option to opt out of picking up certain rides without being penalized. This may increase wait times for those looking to get rides.

Another change is in their pricing. Riders will now be given an estimated versus set price. It is unknown if prices will increase while sitting in traffic.

Some drivers prefer remaining independent contractors.

"I like what we have currently. I like making my own hours. I like choosing when and where I'm going to ride. I'm hearing we may have to follow a set schedule. That's the purpose of doing Uber. I can choose my own hours," said Gonzalo, Uber driver.

It was unknown if Lyft would be making similar changes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscaliforniaemploymentlawsrideshareuber
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News