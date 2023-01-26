Abbott Elementary, DonorsChoose award Paramount teacher $1,000

ABC's Abbott Elementary and DonorsChoose teamed up for a special give-back initiative for teachers and the community.

PARAMOUNT, Calif. (KABC) -- David Lizarde's classroom is always filled with music that spills out into the halls of Leona Jackson middle school in Paramount.

"Here we play band instruments, so trumpet, flute, clarinet, saxophone. We started a drumline program after school and so we also have some precision instruments as well," Lizarde said.

For some of these students, music is a new hobby and for others, it's a passion just like it is for Lizarde.

"It's something that I feel. It's in my heart and that's what I try to instill in my students," Lizarde said.

Lizarde teaches band and music production to middle schoolers.

His dedication hasn't gone unnoticed.

"He really is a leader. He's kind of isolated. He's our one and only music teacher at our campus and so he has a lot to compete with in terms of other content areas and the students just really enjoy being with him," said Marrya Walter, assistant principle at Leona Jackson middle school.

That dedication is why he got a big surprise.

ABC's Abbott Elementary and DonorsChoose teamed up for a special give-back initiative for teachers and the community.

Lizarde was chosen for the Abbott Elementary teacher spotlight and DonorsChoose gave him $1,000.

"Oh it's great. I mean especially this year, because we want to start that drumline program. We are in need of two bass drums and a couple snare drums, so I'm excited. I know my students are excited," Lizarde said.

You can watch Abbot Elementary Wednesdays on ABC at 9 p.m.

Follow Jaysha on social media:

Facebook.com/ABC7Jaysha

Twitter.com/abc7jaysha

Instagram.com/abc7jaysha