When to watch your favorite holiday specials on ABC this year

The holiday season is just around the corner, and ABC is preparing to deck the halls with a full slate of holiday shows, movies and specials.
This year's holiday lineup, announced Thursday, includes two new specials: "The Magic Maker" features magician Adam Trent as he puts magic in the hands of everyday people to help them with the biggest and most emotional moments of their lives, while "A Very Boy Band Holiday" features an all-star cast of boy band members singing holiday hits.
Also on the list this year are annual favorites like "The Sound of Music," "CMA Country Christmas," "Olaf's Frozen Adventure," "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town," "The Great Christmas Light Fight" and two Disney Parks holiday specials. ABC will close out 2021 with previously announced "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022."
Here's a look at ABC's lineup of holiday programming as of Friday, Oct. 29. All times are Eastern/Pacific:
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17
8-8:30 p.m. "The Goldbergs" (new holiday-themed episode)
9:31-10 p.m. "Home Economics" (new holiday-themed episode)
THURSDAY, NOV. 18
8-9 p.m. "Station 19" (new holiday-themed episode)
9-10:01 p.m. "Grey's Anatomy" (new holiday-themed episode)
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 24
2-3 p.m. "General Hospital" (check local listings) (new holiday-themed episode)
THURSDAY, NOV. 25 (THANKSGIVING)
8-9 p.m. "The Magic Maker" (new)
9-10 p.m. "America's Funniest Home Videos" (rebroadcast of holiday-themed episode)
10-11 p.m. "America's Funniest Home Videos" (rebroadcast of holiday-themed episode)
FRIDAY, NOV. 26
8-9:01 p.m. "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town" (rebroadcast)
SUNDAY, NOV. 28
7-9 p.m. "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration" (new)
9-11 p.m. "The Great Christmas Light Fight" (season premiere)
MONDAY, NOV. 29
2-3 p.m. "General Hospital" (check local listings) (new holiday-themed episode)
8-9 p.m. "CMA Country Christmas" (new)
9-11 p.m. "The Great Christmas Light Fight"
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1
8:30-9 p.m. "The Wonder Years" (new holiday-themed episode)
9:31-10 p.m. "Home Economics" (new holiday-themed episode)
THURSDAY, DEC. 2
8-8:30 p.m. "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" (rebroadcast)
8:30-9 p.m. "Toy Story That Time Forgot" (rebroadcast)
9-11 p.m. "The Great Christmas Light Fight" (season finale)
SUNDAY, DEC. 5
7-8 p.m. "Something's Coming: West Side Story - A Special Edition of 20/20" (new)
MONDAY, DEC. 6
8-9 p.m. "A Very Boy Band Holiday" (new)
FRIDAY, DEC. 10
8-9:01 p.m. "Shark Tank" (new holiday-themed episode)
SUNDAY, DEC. 12
7-8 p.m. "America's Funniest Home Videos" (new holiday-themed episode)
9-10 p.m. "Supermarket Sweep" (new holiday-themed episode)
THURSDAY, DEC. 16
8-9 p.m. "Station 19" (new holiday-themed episode)
9-10:01 p.m. "Grey's Anatomy" (new holiday-themed episode)
SUNDAY, DEC. 19
7-11 p.m. "The Sound of Music" (rebroadcast)
TUESDAY, DEC. 21
2-3 p.m. "General Hospital" (check local listings) (new holiday-themed episode)
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22
2-3 p.m. "General Hospital" (check local listings) (new holiday-themed episode)
THURSDAY, DEC. 23
8-9 p.m. "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town" (rebroadcast)
9-10 p.m. "A Very Boy Band Holiday" (rebroadcast)
10-11 p.m. "CMA Country Christmas" (rebroadcast)
FRIDAY, DEC. 24
8-8:30 p.m. "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" (rebroadcast)
8:30-9 p.m. "Shrek the Halls" (rebroadcast)
9-9:30 p.m. "Disney Prep & Landing" (rebroadcast)
9:30-10 p.m. "Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice" (rebroadcast)
SATURDAY, DEC. 25
10 a.m-12 p.m. ET/9-11 a.m. PT "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade" (new)
MONDAY, DEC. 27
8-10 p.m. "The Wonderful World of Disney: Frozen" (rebroadcast)
THURSDAY, DEC. 30
2-3 p.m. "General Hospital" (check local listings) (new holiday-themed episode)
FRIDAY, DEC. 31
8 p.m.-2 a.m. "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022"
Programming is subject to change. Check your local ABC station's listings for latest programming.
