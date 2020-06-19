Feed SoCal: Help end hunger by donating today

From the beginning of the Coronavirus Pandemic, more people are experiencing food insecurity at an alarming rate due to cuts in salaries and jobs. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, our Southern California regional food banks has increased food distribution by more than 70% reaching over 200,000 people every week.
Last year, with the support of our sponsors, donors, and viewers, the Feed SoCal campaign received over six and a half million pounds of food in donations, resulting in over five and a half million meals for those in need. Our goal this year is to match or beat last year's numbers.
Starting on Friday, June 26, 2020, ABC7 with our regional food bank partners, will launch Feed SoCal Friday. Every Friday until September 11, 2020, during our 11:00 AM and 5:00 PM newscast, we will be sharing stories of the critical need for food during this COVID-19 crisis. During these unprecedented times, we will be collecting monetary donations to be shared and distributed with various food banks and food pantries in local communities.
How You Can Help
1. - Donate online to your food bank of choice:
Keep up with all things Feed SoCal by following us on Facebook and Twitter:
http://facebook.com/abc7community
http://twitter.com/abc7community
Hashtag: #FeedSoCal
Feed SoCal Sponsors:
ESPN LA 710 - http://www.espnla.com
http://twitter.com/@espnlosangeles
Feed SoCal Partners:
Los Angeles Regional Food Bank - The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has been mobilizing resources to fight hunger in Los Angeles County since 1973. To support the Food Bank's vision that no one goes hungry in Los Angeles County, food and grocery products are distributed through a network of 600 partner agencies and directly to families, seniors and children through direct distribution programs. The Food Bank has distributed more than 1.5 billion pounds of food, the equivalent of 1.2 billion meals since 1973. In response to the Coronavirus crisis, the Food Bank has increased food distribution by more than 70 percent reaching more than 200,000 people every week. The Food Bank is a 4-star rated charity by Charity Navigator. For more information, visit https://www.lafoodbank.org and follow on social media:
https://www.facebook.com/lafoodbank
https://twitter.com/lafoodbank
https://instagram.com/lafoodbank
Hashtags: #WeFeedLA #LAFoodBank
Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County - Second Harvest Food Bank's mission is to end hunger in Orange County where more than 301,000 people are at risk of hunger every month. This includes one in six children who may go without the food they need. Our network of more than 200 community partners distribute food to more than 250,000 people each month in locations throughout the county. Our vision is to create a world in which no one goes hungry. Ever. For more information on how you can help, visit http://feedoc.org and follow on social media:
https://www.facebook.com/SecondHarvestFoodBankOC
https://twitter.com/SecondHarvestFB
https://www.youtube.com/user/FeedOCdotORG
https://instagram.com/secondharvestfoodbankoc
Hashtags: #EndHungerinOC #WeFeedOC
Food Share Ventura County - Food Share was established in 1983 and is Ventura County's only regional food bank, distributing millions of pounds of food each year to our hungry residents. Food Share provides supplemental food all year to over 74,500 people each month through more than 160 partner agencies. The food bank receives donations from individuals, the USDA, foundations, grants, and Ventura County's generous agricultural community. For more information on how you can help, visit http://www.foodshare.com and follow on social media:
https://www.facebook.com/FoodShareofVenturaCounty
https://twitter.com/FoodshareVC
https://instagram.com/foodsharevc
Hashtags: #WeFeedVC
Feeding America Riverside/San Bernardino - Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino (FARSB) is leading the fight against hunger in the Inland Empire by providing food access, emergency relief, education, and advocacy to families in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. FARSB opened in 1980 as Survive Food Bank in response to the increasing concern about the dual problems of hunger and food waste in the Inland Empire. Today, FARSB is the primary source of food to over 200 local nonprofit organizations, distributing over two million pounds of food monthly to emergency food pantries, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, high-need elementary schools, halfway houses, senior centers, residential treatment centers, shelters for the abused, after school programs and group homes. With the help of these charity partners, they make up the largest hunger relief organization in the Inland Empire, making food security a reality for over 1.2 million people every year. Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino proudly holds the 2019 Guide Star Seal of Transparency, the highest level of transparency achievable through Guide Star. For more information on how you can help, visit http://FeedingIE.org and follow on social media:
https://www.facebook.com/feedingamericaie
https://twitter.com/feedingie
https://instagram.com/feedingamericaie
Hashtag: #WeFeedtheIE