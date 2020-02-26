Jobs and internships at ABC7 Los Angeles

To apply for a position at ABC7 please click on the applicable link below. Scroll to the bottom for information about internships.
Or send resume to:
ABC7 Los Angeles
Human Resources
500 Circle Seven Drive
Glendale, CA 91201
ABC7 Job Line: (818) 863-7JOB (818-863-7562)
KABC-TV is an equal opportunity employer and seeks to provide information about our job opportunities to as many people as possible. Any organization providing employment information or job referrals may click here to email us to request to be added to our contact list for future notification of our openings.
Click here to see KABC-TV EEO 2019 report.
KABC-TV EEO reports on FCC.gov.
If you are interested in jobs with The Disney/ABC Television Group, please visit disneycareers.com.
ENG camerapersons | Click here to apply
ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking experienced ENG camerapersons for freelance employment. Successful candidates will have at least two years experience in daily newsgathering, live microwave truck operation, and editing in the field. Non-linear editing experience a plus. Scheduling flexibility, including willingness to work weekends, early mornings, late nights, and holidays a must. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
FREELANCE ASSIGNMENT EDITOR | Click here to apply
ABC7 Eyewitness News, Southern California's breaking news leader, is seeking a part-time Assignment Editor. This position will fill-in as needed on weekends and evening shifts, but applicant should be flexible enough to work additional fill-in shifts if needed at various times during the week. Previous assignment desk experience is a must. Knowledge of Southern California a plus. Must be able to multi-task and make decisions quickly, function under deadline pressure and have previous experience coordinating the movements of reporters and crews. If you have great story ideas, great contacts, and love breaking news, please apply. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
Freelance Director: | Click here to apply
ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking a freelance director to join our team to work on news and live local productions. The ideal candidate should have knowledge and/or working experience with Ross Overdrive. Candidate should have a strong sense of newscast structure plus significant hands-on experience operating in a computer assisted environment, with the ability to work efficiently under pressure. Operational knowledge of ENPS and DALET Newsroom systems is a must. Knowledge of peripheral devices such as VIZ RT Graphics systems, Stratus Servers, and ORAD display systems is a plus. This position interacts with various departments and requires exceptional organizational skills. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
FREELANCE GRAPHIC ARTISTS: | Click here to apply
ABC7 Los Angeles is looking for freelance Graphic Artists/Broadcast Designers. If your creative juices pack a punch when working under tight deadlines, keep reading! Candidates must be resourceful, team players who are excellent at multi-tasking with the ability to conceptualize and design in broadcast, print, and web media. Advanced level in Adobe Photoshop and Adobe After Effects; experience in Adobe Premier, Adobe Illustrator and VizRt. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
FREELANCE MAINTENANCE ENGINEER | Click here to apply
ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking experienced, skilled broadcast maintenance engineers for freelance employment. These positions will require significant, diverse experience in installation and maintenance of modern digital production, ENG, and RF transmission systems. FCC license and/or SBE certification is desirable. Shifts may be part or full-time and the ability to work a varied schedule including early mornings, nights and weekends is necessary. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
FREELANCE NEWS EDITORS: | Click here to apply
ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking experienced news editors for freelance employment. Must be able to work under tight deadlines. Minimum 3 years experience preferred in a local television station news department. Familiarity with Dalet Galaxy and Adobe Premiere preferred. Ability to multitask in a high-pressure television news environment is essential. Successful candidate will be a team player and have excellent communication skills. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
Freelance Transmission Engineer | Click here to apply
ABC7 Los Angeles seeks an experienced individual for the position of freelance Transmission Engineer. Duties will include acquisition, transmission, routing, and quality control of satellite, microwave, and other signals. The successful candidate will operate in a demanding, live news environment. The ability to work various shifts including nights and weekends is required. Candidate should be motivated to excel and possess strong interpersonal skills. Significant knowledge of southern California geography and the ability to multi-task in a fast paced environment is required. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
General Assignment Reporter | Click here to apply
KABC-TV, the ABC Owned local TV and digital content provider in Los Angeles, seeks a creative, energetic, general assignment reporter. Qualified candidates must be great writers and have strong live presentation skills. Ability to shoot, edit and publish is essential. Must be able to demonstrate social media fluency. Successful candidate is expected to shoot their own material at least some of the time. Previous local news anchoring or fill-in anchoring experience is preferred. If you work well under deadline pressure, are a strong journalist and story-teller, and are comfortable handling live breaking news at the anchor desk and in the field please apply. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
NEWS ASSISTANTS: | Click here to apply
ABC7, the number one station in Los Angeles, is seeking News Assistants for freelance employment. The duties of this entry level position include but are not limited to logging tapes for stories and for music usage, searching tape files for video, answering phones, and running teleprompter. Shifts are varied and work will include some evenings, early mornings and weekends. College degree or current college attendance required. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
NEWSWRITERS: | Click here to apply
ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking experienced television newswriters for freelance employment. Minimum of two years broadcast news experience. Ability to work quickly and under continuous deadlines. Knowledge of ENPS news system, line producing experience, and non-linear editing experience all pluses. Scheduling flexibility and willingness to work weekends, overnights, and holidays a must. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
NEWSWRITER/NEWSCAST PRODUCER: | Click here to apply
Do you have the ability to write stories and produce newscasts with emotional and visual impact? ABC7 Los Angeles is looking to hire a staff Newswriter/Newscast Producer. Candidates must be great writer/storytellers who also understand the role that social media plays in reaching viewers and creating content. Ideal candidates will have at least 3 years newscast writing and producing experience and the ability to work quickly under constant deadline pressure. Knowledge of Dalet, non-linear editing, VIZRT, and touch-screen technology a plus. Schedule flexibility and willingness to work weekends, overnights and holidays a must. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
KABC-TV is an equal opportunity employer. KABC-TV wants to widely publicize our job opportunities. Any organization that regularly distributes employment information to job seekers or that refers candidates to employers may ask to be put on our mailing list to receive information about job vacancies. For further information, please contact us at (818) 863-7725.
INTERNSHIPS
ABC7 has a variety of internship opportunities available year-round to currently enrolled college students pursuing careers in TV/Broadcasting and other related fields.
Our internship program is designed to provide students with an educational experience that complements their academic studies and provides an opportunity to observe and participate in the daily work and operation of the television station. The objective is to enhance the student's understanding of the broadcasting business and to reinforce their desire to further pursue a career in broadcasting.
To apply for an internship with ABC7, visit disneycareers.com and enter KABC-TV in the search box.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News